A father allegedly shot his son during a domestic dispute Saturday, Fort Worth police say.

Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Coach House Circle in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives say the victim and his father were involved in a domestic disturbance when the father shot the son.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

