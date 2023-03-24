Two killed in Thursday night shooting in Denton, police say

Upon getting to the scene, police said officers determined that the suspect or suspects had fled the area before their arrival. No arrests have yet been made.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police said two people died in a shooting on the 1300 block of Dallas Drive in Denton on Thursday evening.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the scene at approximately 10 p.m.

Upon getting to the location, police said officers found two people deceased of gunshot wounds, and determined that the suspect or suspects had fled the area before police arrived.

Police said they have not yet made any arrests relating to the fatal shooting, nor have they determined any suspects.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed or publicly released by the medical examiner.

Police ask that the public refrain from sharing photos of the scene online or speculating about the victims' identities until those identifications have been confirmed and their families notified.