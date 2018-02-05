The two-story home Rick and Sonja Vandagriff shared with their two daughters for years carries a kind of sadness.

It'd be tough to figure out why, if it weren't for the small table, poem and towering photo to the side of the home's foyer.

The beaming image of Jackie Vandagriff is recognizable to a lot of North Texans.

The 24-year-old's face was plastered across newspapers, TV screens and social media for weeks after her body was found dumped near Lake Grapevine in September of 2016.

There also was the chilling surveillance footage of Jackie meeting her eventual killer, Charles Bryant, at a Denton bar only hours before her death.

Some 20 months later, the loss is something Sonja still feels almost every minute of every day.

"It becomes more and more real as time goes by," she said. "It's worse now, worse now than it's ever been."

For dad, Rick, a longtime pilot with American Airlines, it's tough to shake the crystal-clear memory of the last Sunday he saw Jackie before she died.

"I was watching football," he said. "She came in and we talked and that was it. You wish you could say goodbye. We never did."

Bryant was recently found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

But Jackie's parents aren't really interested in focusing on how she died, but rather in solidifying a lasting legacy based on how she lived.

"She felt like she had just kind of found herself," Rick told WFAA.

The family has partnered with Texas Woman's University to offer an endowment in Jackie's memory.

She was thriving as a junior in the school's nutrition and food services program.

Monica Mendz-Grant, the university's Vice President for Student Life, said they're looking to help young women who mirror Jackie.

"We're looking at applicants who are curious, bright and [have] a real desire for life-long learning," Mendez-Grant said.

Jackie was a passionate advocate for animals who decided at a uniquely young age that she should be a vegetarian.

"That started when she was three," Sonja said. "She really tried to get everyone to eat healthier."

Both parents say Jackie's passion for health was reinforced by a love for beauty.

They showed us some modeling pictures a friend took the summer before Jackie passed.

Photos help her parents push forward, even on days when the idea seems too tough.

"She hasn't given me any permission to give up in any way, " Sonja said. "I have to keep going."

Rick said he purposefully had Jackie buried only a couple of streets away from their home.

It helps to have a physical spot to visit even if it's actually her spirit that will endure.

"She used to always be moving. I remembered I'd come home from a trip. I would see her flash across the door and leap into my arms," he said. "I have dreams about that."

Aside from the endowment opportunity at TWU, the Vandagriff's encourage people to support Operation Kindness, a no-kill shelter in Carrollton.

