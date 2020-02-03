A 45-year-old man was arrested Monday on three charges related to the sexual assault of a child in 1999 and 2000, Grapevine police said.

Anthony Clark was accused of the second-degree felony by one victim, who was 15 at the time of the alleged assaults, according to police.

The victim came forward in January.

Clark had worked for the Lewisville Independent School District at the time of the alleged assaults and met the victim while he was a volleyball coach at Carroll High School in Southlake, police said.

Each of the alleged assaults occurred in Grapevine, according to police, though Clark never worked for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District.

He also worked for Keller Independent School District and White Settlement Independent School District, police said. He no longer works for any school.

Anyone who was a victim or believes they know someone who could have been a victim of Clark is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Clark was booked into Tarrant County jail on Monday and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

