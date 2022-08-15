Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of 'rigged explosives' in Round Rock

The Austin police bomb squad is on site on the 2300 block of Vernell Way.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of "rigged explosives" inside the residence.

The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.

At 1:50 p.m., officials confirmed reports of explosives at the residence. Police have not found any explosives as of now, RRPD told KVUE around 4 p.m.

Police said one man was inside the home.

A "few dozen" homes nearest to the incident scene were evacuated as a precaution. The Allen R. Baca Center (301 W. Bagdad Ave.) has a room set up for any evacuees.

The APD bomb squad is responding, along with the FBI, ATF, WCSO SWAT and Central Texas Regional SWAT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.