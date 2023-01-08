Man who escaped custody in Harris County found at Katy motel

Braden Findley, 20, had been in custody, accused of violating a protective order against his ex-girlfriend before he escaped.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man who deputies say was on the run since Monday after escaping custody was arrested Wednesday in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms to KHOU 11 that 20-year-old Braden Findley was found at a Hampton Inn along I-10 and Mason Road at around 11:30 a.m. At this point, we don't know how deputies found him or if there were any other arrests.

Editor's note: Video above is from our reporting before the arrest

Findley managed to get away from a Harris County Sheriff's Office facility Monday afternoon. Officials said he slipped out of his handcuffs and ran away from a substation on Clay Road around 5 p.m.

Findley had been in custody for allegedly violating a protective order against his ex-girlfriend. He faces charges ranging from aggravated assault to retaliation against his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. Findley is also accused of threatening her with a screwdriver and threatening to kill her if she reported him.

Findley had last been seen running toward a wooded area. While he was on the run, multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search. Authorities said they used a helicopter, drone, K-9 officers and infrared cameras to try to find him.

This is a developing story. Once we have more information, we'll share it here.