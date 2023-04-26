Escaped Mississippi inmate spotted on surveillance video in Houston area, sheriff says

Surveillance video places escaped inmate Jerry Raynes in the Houston area Sunday morning around 11 a.m., Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE, Texas — An escaped inmate from Mississippi was caught on camera in Spring Valley Village, Texas on Sunday, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

On Tuesday, officials said a truck that may be connected to the escape of four inmates from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi was found underneath I-10 at Campbell Road Sunday afternoon.

Jones said one of the four inmates, Jerry Raynes, was caught on camera at a service station in Spring Valley Village on Sunday morning around 11 a.m. He said it's still unclear whether Raynes came to Texas alone or with any of the other inmates.

Update: Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a service station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It is still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone. pic.twitter.com/yFZjH7G0yj — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 26, 2023

"They are desperate for freedom and desperate to be back in society, so protect yourselves," Jones said.

According to WAPT-TV in Mississippi, the inmates got out of the detention center after breaching a cell and climbing through the roof.

"The doors locked in this particular pod...the pod is secure," Jones said. "The breach that they created was located in a cell...in a secure area."

The other inmates have been identified as Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, and Corey Harrison. They were being held on auto theft, business burglary, and stolen property charges.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson told WJTV-TV that 22-year-old Dylan Arrington is believed to be dead after he barricaded himself inside a burning home near Conway, Mississippi Wednesday morning. The sheriff also said a deputy was shot.

Jackson police believe Arrington was the prime suspect in a deadly carjacking after the jailbreak.

The jail has had problems with inmates escaping in recent years due to the lack of manpower, according to WAPT. Jones said they're currently short about 50 detention officers.

"But of course, that's no excuse," Jones said. "Again, we have accepted accountability regarding what happened. We just want the other people to know the responsibilities that we are faced with."

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search for the escaped inmates, including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.