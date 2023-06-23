Ennis man convicted of capital murder, sentenced to life in prison

ENNIS, Texas — An Ennis man has been found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison following the murder of two people in December 2020.
Police say the man, 24-year-old Dontriel Perry, drove with another suspect on Dec. 4, 2020 to Caleb Clark, 23, and Rodney Dent II, 25, as well as a third person. There, Perry opened fire, killing Caleb and Dent.
"Through a coordinated effort of Lead Detective Sgt. Jason York, along with The Waxahachie Police Department, DPS Texas Ranger Adam Sweaney, DPS Laboratory, Ellis County District Attorney Ann Montgomery and her Office led by First Assistant County and District Attorney Cynthia Walker, Perry was found guilty of Capital Murder," a press release from the Ennis Police Department stated.