Ennis man convicted of capital murder, sentenced to life in prison

Police say the man, Dontriel Perry, drove up to three people with another person and killed two of them.

ENNIS, Texas — An Ennis man has been found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison following the murder of two people in December 2020.

Police say the man, 24-year-old Dontriel Perry, drove with another suspect on Dec. 4, 2020 to Caleb Clark, 23, and Rodney Dent II, 25, as well as a third person. There, Perry opened fire, killing Caleb and Dent.