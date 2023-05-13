Ellis County deputies arrest man accused of making false entries, altering compliance records

The suspect had been an operations manager for American Medical Response since December 2015.

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has arrested accused of making flase entries and alterations to data in government records.

Randy Lynn Nance, the 47-year-old suspect, has been charged with tampering with a government record, a state jail felony.

Police say the investigation stemmed from suspicious activity noticed while Nance was working as an operations manager with American Medical Response, an EMS company, in Ellis County.

Nance had been employed with AMR since December 2015 before resigning in the fall of 2022.

Police say the suspicious activity connected to compliance reports submitted to Ellis County and the cities of Waxahachie, Red Oak and Ennis.

After executing a search warrant at Nance's place of employment and seizing his work computer, police say they found evidence of Nance making false entries and alterations to data in a government record through a computer forensics examination.