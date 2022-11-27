East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody

Court documents show Nichols traveled to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, with Alex Kirk Harkrider, 35, of Carthage.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife.

As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols, 31, also was ordered to "stay away from Washington, D.C." except for business related to his case, according to court documents. He also was ordered to avoid all contact with "anyone involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol ... including co-defendants."

Nichols must remain in his home 24 hours a day except for medical and court exceptions and except for being permitted to attend Sunday church services at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview.