EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Police say a 7-month-old South Texas girl has died after being left in a car parked outside a school when her teacher father apparently forgot her on a day of triple-digit temperatures.

Eagle Pass police Officer Humberto Garza on Thursday said the baby's death was believed accidental. Garza says the father on Wednesday apparently forgot to leave the girl at day care before work.

A statement from Eagle Pass police says emergency personnel were summoned to a school parking lot around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The girl, whose name wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Forecasters say temperatures reached 100 degrees Wednesday in Eagle Pass.

The Eagle Pass Independent School District didn't immediately return a message Thursday.

The Eagle Pass Police Department posted details of the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday.

