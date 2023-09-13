Duncanville robbery suspect arrested after SWAT standoff caused nearby schools to go on lockout, police say

City officials say the lockout lasted about 30 minutes before the suspect went into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Multiple schools in Duncanville underwent a brief lockout on Tuesday during a SWAT standoff near the campuses, according to city officials.

At about 10:45 a.m., police responded to a robbery call around Echo Drive and Oriole Boulevard.

Police say the 911 caller and the robbery suspect knew each other, and that the suspect alleged ran into the caller's residence before refusing to cooperate with officers at the scene.

The Duncanville SWAT team responded and negotiated with the suspect until he exited the residence, police said. He was taken into custody without future incident, according to police.

Duncanville ISD coordinated with police to place four nearby schools on "lockout" for about 30 minutes out of precaution, officials said.

"A 'lockout' is a safety procedure the school district implements that stops entry or exit to the school," police said in a news release.

Campuses resumed normal operations after police determined there was no active threat to the area.

No other information is available at this time.