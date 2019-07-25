DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The Duncanville Police Department is warning the public of possible card skimmers in town.

Police say someone attempted to place a skimming device at a QuikTrip convenience store in town.

A clerk noticed a vehicle parked at a gas pump for an usual amount of time and called police.

The clerk "bagged the pump" after the vehicle left and placed it out of order, investigators say.

Duncanville police were unable to get a detailed description of the vehicle.

Police are advising people to tug card devices before paying, because in doing so a skimmer can usually be identified, according to officials.

