FORT WORTH -- Police confirm one person is dead after a driver believed to have a medical condition plowed into a work crew in Fort Worth.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver crashed into a truck, which had the crew inside, at the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Linkcrest Drive.

A surveyor was killed, but hasn't been identified.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name hasn't been released.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. Police at first told us that the driver was suspected to be intoxicated, but it's since been revealed that he had a diabetic episode.

