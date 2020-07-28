Driver 'swerves' to hit teen near Bowie High School, police say

Police said they found the teen at the scene around 2:47 right after he had been hit. They took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A teenager was killed after he was hit by a car that "swerved" in order to hit him near Bowie High School in Arlington Monday, police said.

As far as what happened, Arlington police believe that two groups of people arrived in two separate cars Monday afternoon with the intention of starting a fight. The first car had five people in it, including the teen who died, police said.

The second car, a sedan, arrived later. The driver of that car started to "drive recklessly" in front of the school. The driver then accelerated directly toward the first car with the five people in it, police said.

The five people in the first car started to run out of the car as they realized the second car was headed toward them. As they did that, police say the driver of the second car "swerved" and hit a teen on the road.

The car then drove away. Police are still trying to identify a suspect.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will not identify the teen until next of kin have been notified.

Since the teen who died was a local high school student, Arlington ISD is working with the Arlington police to find out more information.

If you have any information about this, contact Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325.