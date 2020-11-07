Driver suspected of DWI after crashing into DPD vehicle, officials say

Two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities say.

A driver was arrested on a DWI charge after authorities say he ran a red light and crashed into a Dallas police vehicle.

The crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, while two officers were in a patrol vehicle traveling southbound on Westmoreland Road, officials say.

The alleged drunken driver was traveling westbound on Camp Wisdom Road when he ran a red light and crashed into the patrol unit, police say.

Authorities say this caused the police vehicle to be pushed into another car.

The suspected drunken driver was arrested. His name has not been publicly released as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say both officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.