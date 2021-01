The victim told police he had been driving when someone shot at his car and hit him before he drove away, officials said.

A driver was shot early Sunday morning in Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.

Officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the shooting call on the 1700 block of Newport Avenue.

When they arrived, the victim told police he had been driving when someone shot at his car and hit him before he drove away, officials said.

He was stable when first responders took him to a local hospital, but police did not provide any other details about his condition.