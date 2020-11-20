Dallas police searching for person who hit patrol car, led officers on chase, officials say

The driver was in a white SUV headed southbound on Interstate 45 weaving in and out of traffic.

Updated at 6:09 p.m. with additional information from Dallas police.

A driver who was suspected in a theft and hit a Dallas police patrol vehicle led officers on a chase through southern Dallas ran into an apartment complex Friday evening.

Earlier, Dallas police said officers were following a driver in a vehicle who is believed to be involved in a burglary. The incident began on 8300 S. Lancaster Road.

The driver initially drove a white SUV southbound on Interstate 45, weaving in and out of traffic, to southern Dallas County. The car then changed course and headed back north towards the City of Dallas.

Eventually, the driver exited I-45 and took a side street. The driver got out of the SUV, jumped a fence and ran into an apartment complex at 3550 East Overton Road.

The person is possibly hiding in a building nearby, police said at 6 p.m.

Officers were at the apartment complex searching for the person.