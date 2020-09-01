A school in Sulphur Springs will honor a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash last month.

Keira McGinnis was a third-grader at Bowie Primary School. She died at the scene of a crash in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 23, according to police.

“We are very sad to have lost a student during our break. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time,” a spokesperson for the school district said in a written statement.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, Keira's father, Brant McGinnis, 36, was arrested in connection with the deadly crash.

Brant was traveling east on FM 1567 near FM 2948 when he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped, officials say.

Brant faces intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault charges, according to jail records.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old passenger was also transported to the hospital after the crash. Details regarding the injuries of the child were not released.

Brant was transported to the hospital with injuries He survived. Nine-year-old Keira did not.

Funeral services were held for her on Dec. 29, according to an online obituary.

Keira McGinnis, 9.

Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home

On Friday, Bowie Primary School is asking its staff and students to wear purple in honor of Keira.

Students will also be allowed to wear a hat for a $1 donation. All proceeds will go to the victim’s family, according to a Facebook post.

