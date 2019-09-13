Almost one month after a crash left three recent Trimble Tech High School graduates dead, a 23-year-old man faces three counts of manslaughter.

Miguel Angel Campos Maravillas was arrested Wednesday and booked the next day on three counts of manslaughter, according to jail records.

Police say on Aug. 18, Maravillas was driving a black Buick that struck a car carrying Yosmeri Mendez, Dianaluisa Lopez and Natalie Castro, all 18.

All three victims graduated from Trimble Tech in 2019.

Mendez and Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene and Castro was taken to a hospital, where she later died from injuries she suffered in the wreck.

A security camera from a nearby home recorded the crash.

The video shows a car carrying the three victims turning northbound onto South Riverside Drive from Glen Eden Drive when another car crashes into the driver's side of the car.

While witnesses said the car carrying the victims appeared to have run a stop sign, police said Maravillas was speeding when the collision happened, according to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram report.

Maravillas remained jailed Thursday at the Tarrant County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Three GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the victims to raise money for their families:

