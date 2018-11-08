Arlington police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop and ramming an officer's police motorcycle earlier this week.

The incident happened at an apartment complex Thursday, according to police.

An officer had stopped Lonnie Johnston in the parking lot of the apartment complex. As the officer stood next to Johnston's driver side door, Johnston put the car in reverse and drove away, according to body camera footage released by police Saturday.

"Whoa!" the officer could be heard saying.

"The driver I just stopped ran over my motorcycle and took off," the officer said on his radio.

The officer jumped out of the way and was not injured. Johnston was arrested Saturday, police said. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest and failure to identify.

