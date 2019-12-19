DALLAS — A drive-by shooting in south Dallas left two people injured and another person dead, police confirm.
According to authorities, the three victims were innocent bystanders who were shot while they were at an Exxon gas station.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart Roads, officials say.
At this time the names of the victims have not been released.
Authorities have not said if any suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
More on WFAA:
- Woman arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old brother, Grand Prairie police say
- Bag of chips links murder suspect to crime scene, arrest warrant says
- Police arrest suspected drunken driver in deadly crash
- Police shoot armed suspect in North Dallas
- Masked men break into home, tie up couple in Dalworthington Gardens, officials say