DALLAS — A drive-by shooting in south Dallas left two people injured and another person dead, police confirm.

According to authorities, the three victims were innocent bystanders who were shot while they were at an Exxon gas station.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart Roads, officials say.

At this time the names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not said if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: