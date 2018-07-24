DALLAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man is in serious condition and two people are in custody after a shooting involving two special agents in Northeast Dallas.

Staff Lieutenant Lonny Haschel says the two agents were parked in a DPS vehicle while working a case on Adleta Boulevard, near Skillman and I-635, at about 11 a.m.

A white SUV came up behind them and parked behind their vehicle, Haschel said. A man got out and walked toward the agents with a handgun.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the agents, fearing for their lives, discharged their service weapons, striking the armed suspect," Haschel said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other people inside the SUV were arrested.

No names have been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, Haschel said.

NOW: @TxDPS on scene in 9200 block of Skillman - DPS describing this as an “incident” - expected to receive an update momentarily. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/qGAQLfghYr — David Goins (@dgoins) July 24, 2018

Tonya Hollins works nearby - says her owner heard at least 2 gunshots.



She says she then saw a man on the ground and a “hysterical woman”.



Still awaiting update from @TxDPS & @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/OkpC2SHMmW — David Goins (@dgoins) July 24, 2018

