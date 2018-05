DALLAS -- Police are asking for help finding a woman they believe shot an killed another woman over the weekend in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas.

Brittany Hooks, 25, was found dead at 2727 Kings Road, off Cedar Springs Road, at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 6.

The investigation has led detectives to believe Nicole Williams, 36, is responsible.

If you have any information on this murder or Williams' whereabouts, call police at (214) 671-3690.

© 2018 WFAA