DPD released two new photos of suspects wanted in connection with abandoning dog in May 2023

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with abandoning a dog in May 2023.

DPD released two new surveillance photos of the suspects removing a young pit bull from a Blue Kia Rio hatchback in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road before driving away from the scene.

Surveillance cameras from the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission captured the disposal and then recorded the dog roaming the area.

The following day, the cameras also captured three people, including a utility worker, stopping by to pick up the dog and its wired kennel that was left by the suspects. Two men put the dog and kennel in a blue pickup truck and drove away.

Investigators have been searching for leads to find all of the people involved, including the presumed rescuers and the two suspects who abandoned the animal.

If you have any information, police ask that you call DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or call detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115. Reference case No. 095755-2023.

Dowdy Ferry Road, which is located in southern Dallas near Interstate 20, continues to be a prime location where people dispose of animals -- alive and dead.

In March 2023, a man, who was identified by his own family, was arrested after he allegedly abandoned a dog in the same area. In April, the suspect, 41-year-old Ramiro Zuniga, was being held in a federal facility in Alvarado due to his immigration status being in question.