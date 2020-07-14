Detectives seek help in finding suspect responsible for killing 28-year-old man

Authorities say 28-year-old Ivan Saucedo-Ramirez was shot in April. He died from his injuries on June 26.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in April has died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for the shooting.

Dallas police say Ivan Saucedo-Ramirez, 28, was shot around 2:35 p.m., on April 29 in the 2700 block of Remond Drive.

He was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries on June 26, authorities say.

Investigators say an unknown suspect was seen driving a dark-colored SUV vehicle and is responsible for killing Saucedo-Ramirez.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. P. Wheeler at 972-689-0078 or phillip.wheeler@dallacityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 076588-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.