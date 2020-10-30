DeSoto man faces drug, weapon charges after neighbors report potential illegal activity

DeSoto police say they started their investigation after the street crimes unit began receiving many complaints from residents about potential illegal activity.

A man was arrested Friday morning after neighbors told police that potentially illegal activity was happening at a DeSoto home, police said.

William Michael Womack, 47, faces five felony charges, including the manufacture of illegal drugs, possession of illegal drugs and weapons possession. He was taken to DeSoto city jail.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Calgary Drive.

Womack has an extensive criminal history, DeSoto police said.

DeSoto police began their investigation in July after the street crimes unit began receiving many complaints from residents living near the Calgary Drive residence about potential illegal activity, police said.

The house was kept under surveillance for several months until enough evidence was secured to obtain a warrant, police said.

"The manufacturing and sale of illegal drugs in the City of DeSoto will not be tolerated," the police department said in a statement.

The department received assistance from the Southwest Regional Special Response Team.