Watch live: Sheriff Gonzalez gives updates after 2 deputies shot, suspect killed in incident in NW Harris County

Authorities said deputies responded to reports of shots being fired, and when they arrived, the suspect opened fire on them.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot and a suspect was killed Tuesday night in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, which is near the intersection of Barker Cypress and W. Little York roads.

According to officials, HCSO deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired inside a home.

HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said a family member, possibly the suspect's brother, called 911.

When deputies arrived, authorities said, the suspect shot at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire. The deputies and suspect were struck. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

"They approached the residence as they were trained to. They were basically ambushed. They did what they were trained to do," Toquica said. "They discharged their weapons and hit the suspect. They did what they were supposed to do and they're alive because of that."

Preliminary update to shooting on Amberfield. deputies responded to a discharging firearms call for service at the location. A male was reportedly firing a weapon at the location. Deputies arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire. Two deputies wounded, suspect deceased on (1/2) https://t.co/VOUIgLOtkJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 16, 2022

Authorities said it appeared that the deputies did not sustain life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK. Toquica said one officer was struck in the right leg and the other was hit in the leg and also suffered graze wounds to the head and ear. They were both reportedly stable at the hospital.

"When you get that call (that two of your deputies have been shot), it's gut-wrenching," Toquica said.

Gonzalez went to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the deputies were taken, while command staff members and investigators were heading to the scene of the shooting.

According to Toquica, the deputies are 27 and 28 years old. One has been with HCSO for one year and the other for two years.

Toquica said the suspect was 43 and possibly was going through a mental episode.

He said the suspect was out on a PR bond for aggravated assault of a family member that happened in 2020.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

This is the latest in a string of shootings in which officers have been shot in the Houston area.