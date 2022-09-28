Denton landlord seen threatening student in viral video arrested by police

Police charged the man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DENTON, Texas — A Denton landlord who went viral last week from a video of him threatening one of his tenants with a gun was arrested days later by Denton police.

Police charged the man, 68-year-old Phillip Young, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, following an investigation into the incident.

Officers were called at about 12:42 p.m. Sept. 9 to the residence in the 2000 block of Scripture Street. police said. Young had reported his tenant was trying to use the kitchen in the house without paying for "kitchen privileges."

At 4:39 p.m., that same day, police were again called to the residence when the tenant reported Young threatening him with a gun. Police said the tenant told them Young was holding a handgun and warning him not to go into the kitchen. Young told police he didn't threaten the tenant and refused to let officers see or secure the weapon.

The tenant initially denied to press charges, police said, and the case was later referred to detectives.

Detectives reviewed the case, interviewing both individuals, and the tenant told officers he felt threatened and in fear of Young and would help in prosecution if charges were filed, police said. Young denied his intent to shoot the tenant, but in an email sent to detectives on Sept. 26, he admitted he did think about shooting the tenant during the incident.