DENTON, Texas — One person was killed after being stabbed in Denton on Saturday night, a news release from the Denton Police Department said.

First responders were called to the 3600 block of East McKinney Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found one person who had been stabbed, the release said.

That person was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, according to the release.

Denton police had not identified any possible suspects as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, but the department said in the release it believes the stabbing was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. WFAA will continue to update it as we receive more information.