Denton Police investigating double homicide after finding man, woman shot dead in vehicle

Homicide detectives believe the victims knew their attackers who fled the scene before officers arrived at the apartment complex.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police detectives investigating a double homicide in the City of Denton are keeping the preliminary details of the case close to the vest, but they have strong reason to believe the victims knew their attackers.

Crime scene tape blocked off part of the parking lot inside the Ridgecrest Apartment Homes complex Thursday night. Denton police responded to gunfire here around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot dead inside a vehicle.

"Our thought was to make sure I put out a message that says we're focused on making sure everyone stays safe," Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said said in a statement. "We don't know much now, but we're going to dig into it."

Officers say they learned from witnesses that the people responsible for the deadly shooting left the complex before the first officer arrived on scene.

Although Denton has seen its fair share of crime, this double homicide is unexpected.

"We are doing what we can to make Denton as safe as possible. For example we have approved hiring an additional five police officers. We have a satellite office open on the other side of town so we can have a bigger presence," said Hudspeth. "It is a little bit of a shock to the community because we've been so blessed. We've been a safe community. But people have come to expect that, right? We have to take ownership of it."

Hudspeth said he has already committed to doing whatever it takes to find the people responsible for the violent deadly shooting.

"Denton is not the place for that," said Hudspeth. "We won't stand for it. And we are going to put everything, all the resources needed to resolve this issue, bring them to justice."

Denton Police Spokesperson Allison Beckwith told WFAA they are waiting on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to identify the two victims and notify their families before releasing their names to the public.