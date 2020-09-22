Denton police investigate attempted kidnapping

A 19-year-old woman told Denton police she was walking next to the frontage road of I-35 Sunday night when she saw a white van following her.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are investigating an attempted kidnapping they say happened Sunday night.

A 19-year-old woman told Denton police she was walking next to the frontage road in the 400 block of southbound Interstate 35 around 7 p.m. when she saw a white van following her. When she changed directions, the van kept following her and stopped next to her, police said.

The woman told police that a man got out of the van and grabbed her around the waist and picked her up, officials said. She sprayed mace in the man's face and then he dropped her and ran back to the van. Police said the van was last seen heading southbound on I-35.

Police are still investigating the crime and looking for the man. If you have any information, call Denton police at 940-349-8181.