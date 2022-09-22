Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

Police say they are actively investigating the situation.

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating.

The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident.

When the student asks what will happen if he goes into the kitchen of the house, the landlord shouts repeatedly at him to "figure it out" and claims he's not threatening the student.

Denton police released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and are investigating, although an arrest has not been made at this point.

We are aware of a video depicting a reported dispute between a landlord and tenant. While the complainant in this case did not initially wish to press charges, and an arrest was not made on the date of this disturbance, this is still an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/YoN32V1JXx — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) September 22, 2022