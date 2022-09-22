Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating.
The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident.
When the student asks what will happen if he goes into the kitchen of the house, the landlord shouts repeatedly at him to "figure it out" and claims he's not threatening the student.
Denton police released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and are investigating, although an arrest has not been made at this point.
Police said they would provide an update once this investigation is concluded due to the number of inquiries received.