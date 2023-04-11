Denton County man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for threatening Jewish organization

The man pleaded guilty to the crime last May after he reportedly sent a threatening message to the Anti-Defamation League.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A Denton County man has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to threatening the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization.

Anthony Joseph Hammer, 34, pleaded guilty to interstate communication of a threat last May and was sentenced this week in the Eastern District of Texas.

Officials say Hammer sent a threatening electronic message to the ADL via the organization's website's contact page.

The message stated, "Come and find me. Come after me. Come hunt me down. This is me. This is really me. All of my info. I will kill all of you Zionist pigs. 4th reich soon."

“Threatening to harm others by using phones, computers or mail is a federal crime and taken very seriously,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in a statement. “Hammer believed he could promote his malicious agenda by making threats to kill and to disrupt business activity. That’s why he is going to jail and being punished. Others who do the same will have the same fate.”

Investigation revealed Hammer was already being investigated for threatening calls made to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's office. Officials said Hammer made seven calls to the office asking to speak with Wolf, and when staff members refused to put him through, he reportedly threatened repeatedly to kill Wolf and his staff.

“The FBI is tasked with upholding the Constitution to include the right to Free Speech as outlined in the First Amendment. In this case, the direct threats made by the defendant, fell outside of that protected right,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarborough said in a statement.