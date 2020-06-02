Defense attorneys are now presenting their case in the trial for a former Dallas police officer accused of repeatedly shooting into a car, killing a 21-year-old woman.

Christopher Hess, 42, is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the death of Genevive Dawes.

Hess was one of the officers who responded to a suspicious person call Jan. 18, 2017, at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue in East Dallas where a black Dodge Journey was parked.

Dawes started to reverse and then pull forward while officers were around the vehicle. Hess opened fire on the car. Defense attorney Messina Madson said Dawes was "aggressive" and didn't want to be arrested.

Jurors on Wednesday viewed the first-person perspective of the deadly shooting from Hess' body camera.

The video from Hess was one of two additional angles presented to the jury of eleven women and one man, after viewing video from three different officers a day earlier.

