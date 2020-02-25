Richardson Sgt. Brian Ray was the first to render aid to Officer David Sherrard after he was ambushed at an apartment complex in 2018.

Brandon McCall, 28, was convicted last week of capital murder in Sherrard's death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for him.

The sentencing phase of the trial began Monday. Witnesses described numerous interactions McCall had with police before he ambushed officers Feb. 7, 2018, at the Breckinridge Point Apartments after shooting his friend.

‪“I thought I could get past this," Ray testified Tuesday. “It’s two years later and I’m still affected daily.”

Ray teared up while testifying about his friend.

“He has a big heart, a big teddy bear,” Ray said, “He was a friend.”

The police sergeant said he suffers from nightmares since Sherrard's death. He can't look at pictures of his friend and still struggles to connect with his peers.

McCall shot 30-year-old Rene Gamez inside the apartment before barricading himself in a room inside. The man had allowed McCall to stay with him. Gamez died from blood loss just outside the door of his apartment, according to court testimony.

Sherrard was one of the officers who responded to the shooting. McCall shot Sherrard twice at point-blank range with an AR-15 rifle.

Leland Miller was visiting at his brother's apartment when he heard a gunshot and a man screaming for help. Miller said it seemed like the man was trying to hold a door shut.

“He was laying there in all that blood," Miller said of Gamez.

Miller called 911. The recording of the call was played in court Tuesday. Miller said he saw Sherrard run past him and into the apartment.

"After he ran in there, it got real loud," Miller testified. "It was crazy."

The officer's shooting was captured on bodycam.

During the trial last week, Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye told jurors they would see "last seconds" of Sherrard's life.

"You will see him die on videotape. It will be graphic, gruesome and gut-wrenching," Wirskye said.

