Dealership customers recall Thursday night shooting in Arlington

Arlington Police officers shot and injured 25-year-old Abbas Al-Multairy in the dealership parking lot where witnesses called 911 for help during gunfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sam Hartman has gone to the same dealership in Arlington to get his vehicle serviced for the past 15 years. But nothing compares to what happened during his visit Thursday.

While waiting for his vehicle, Hartman said he took a walk to exercise when suddenly the unexpected happened.

"You had this big bam and everybody started running out," said Hartman.

That's how Hartman describes the gunfire that started during his dealership oil change and inspection at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington. Hartman watched employees and customers run for cover during gunfire. Hartman said he could not run from the gunfire because he has to use crutches to walk. But thankfully a Vandergriff employee came to his rescue.

"I have a hard time getting up with the balance and stuff," Hartman said. "So, he just like he just picked me up and then, you know, got me on there and I went to I don't know who he is."

Arlington police responded to shots fired at Vandergriff Honda around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the shooter in the parking lot and fired based on his actions.

"There were no officers injured during this incident and there were no patrons at the dealership injured during the incident," said Arlington Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Courtney White.

Paramedics transported the 25-year-old suspect, Abbas Al-Mutairy, to a local hospital.

Pricilla Martinez and her family had been at the dealership when they started hearing a popping sound. First, Martinez and her sales representative thought they were hearing a car backfire. Then they realized it had to be gunfire.

"We heard ten or 15 shots," said Martinez, "My daughter, I had her face down in the backseat. I'm like, stay down. Don't do anything. We didn't know where to move because we didn't see where he went."

Al-Mutairy now faces charges of aggravated assault and could face even more charges. Since this case is an officer-involved shooting, an internal investigation is automatic. It's standard anytime an officer fires their service weapon, so two investigations will take place.

Vandergriff Honda stayed closed on Friday. Some employees stayed home. That includes the man who carried Hartman to safety, who said he's just thankful to be alive.