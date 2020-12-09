Man, 26, arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Golden Chick in Dallas

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call in the parking lot near Golden Chick at 3071 W Northwest Highway.

A suspect has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was gunned down near a restaurant Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers said when they arrived, they found 26-year-old Jose D. Alcacio Rubio lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the suspect, Hector Manuel Ledezma, 26, allegedly shot and killed Rubio. Officials said it appears the two men were involved in a fight before the shooting.

Police said Ledezma fled the scene, but he was later apprehended at a nearby business. He was transported to the police headquarters, where he allegedly admitted to killing Rubio, according to officials.