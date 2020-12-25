x
Dallas police investigate deadly shooting outside 7-Eleven on Christmas morning

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Credit: Thomas Costley / WFAA
Dallas police investigate a deadly shooting on Friday morning near 5910 Singleton Blvd.

An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Christmas morning outside a 7-Eleven, officials said. 

Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 3:30 am Friday near 5910 Singleton Boulevard. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials have not released the name of the victim at this time. 

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story.

