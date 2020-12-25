Dallas police investigate deadly shooting outside 7-Eleven on Christmas morning

An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Christmas morning outside a 7-Eleven, officials said.
Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 3:30 am Friday near 5910 Singleton Boulevard.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials have not released the name of the victim at this time.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.