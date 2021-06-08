Bond set at $350,000 for man accused of shooting teen following Astros game

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, had been in jail since Monday after his initial bond was revoked.

HOUSTON — A visiting judge set bond at $350,000 for the man accused of fatally shooting a teen during a road rage incident following an Astros game.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, was initially given that bond amount on Monday, but a motion filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office had it revoked. Williams was to remain in jail until Friday morning’s bond hearing.

Editor's Note: The video above is raw video of Gerald Williams' first court appearance.

Williams is accused of murdering 17-year-old David Castro in a fit of road rage. He turned himself into Houston police late Monday morning.

Court documents lay out the case against Williams. Some of the details were read aloud during Williams' court appearances.

Traffic cameras captured the white Buick Lacrosse police say Williams purchased earlier this year.

Harris County prosecutors told a judge they have cellphone data which puts him on the path leading up to the July 6 road rage shooting at I-10 at Wayside. The data also puts Williams in the area of the shooting, according to court records.

After David Castro was shot and killed, detectives released a photo of the getaway car.

Police say Williams then tried selling the rims, which were distinct, and later tried burning the Buick.

Because of those details and because Williams was twice convicted of robbing two Family Dollars at gunpoint, a judge will decide Friday whether he can be released on bond.

“As we get these trials moving, like some of them are, you’re going to see a better and safer Houston and Harris County,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The police chief is hopeful the 100 tips that came from the public in this case will encourage more people to help investigators solve other violent crimes.

“You know what, if you don’t do anything about it, tomorrow it could be at your doorstep,” the chief said.

State records confirm Williams had been out of prison since February 2020.