Dallas, TX — Around 1:45, Thursday morning, at Corsets Cabaret, 8128 Camp Bowie West Blvd. in west Fort Worth several shots were fired killing one and injuring several people.

Police say there was some sort of altercation in the parking lot, when someone pulled out a gun.

They also say one person died, and an adult male and an adult female are in the hospital with gunshot wounds, both in serious condition.

Another gunshot victim showed-up to a local hospital, also seriously hurt according to authorities.

Police do not yet have any suspects, and say they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

