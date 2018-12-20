ARLINGTON, Texas — Dash-cam video shared by Arlington police is a reminder of how road rage can quickly turn into a potentially deadly situation.

Arlington police were able to track down and arrest a driver who pointed a gun at another driver, authorities said in a Twitter post.

The incident was captured on a driver's personal dash-cam video, which was turned over to police.

The video shows vehicles merging into a left lane on TX-360. As the vehicle with the dash-cam video begins to funnel into the left lane, the driver honks the horn at a Dodge Dart the speeds up. Once the vehicle moves into the lane, the Dodge Dart comes to a stop in front and an armed man exits and points a gun toward the car before getting back inside and driving away.

Terris Strickland

Arlington Police Department

"We tracked [the driver] down arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," police said in the Tweet.

Police identified the arrested driver as Terris Jordan Strickland, 20.

© 2018 WFAA