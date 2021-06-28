Man shot in stomach at DART station, police say

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect is still at large.

DALLAS — A man was shot in the stomach at the Park Lane Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus station Monday, DART police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Monday. A DART bus driver found the man and stayed with him until an ambulance arrived, DART police said.

The suspect is still at large. DART police will lead the investigation into the shooting.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.