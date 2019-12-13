A Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer was injured in a car crash early Friday involving a suspected drunken driver.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Harry Hines Boulevard and Community Drive.

Officials did not release many details about what happened but did say the officer was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The person's identity has not been publicly released.

