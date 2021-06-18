Man faces manslaughter charge after fatally shooting neighbor in head through apartment wall, officials say

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Avilgaile Ortega.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 29-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after he fired a firearm inside of an apartment and fatally shot a man in the apartment next door, police said.

The incident happened June 13 around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Dalworth Street, according to Grand Prairie police.

The victim, 28-year-old Avigaile Ortega, died of a gunshot wound to his head, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said. He was in his bedroom at the time.

Grand Prairie police said Marque Wilford "recklessly discharged his firearm" and the bullet traveled through the wall.

Wilford is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.