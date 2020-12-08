Woman allegedly called 911 to report she stabbed man at Studio 6 Motel, affidavit says

Investigators said a bloody knife was discovered hidden in a kitchen drawer of the hotel room.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested after Dallas police said she admitted to stabbing and killing a man.

The deadly incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Studio 6 Motel near 9801 Adleta Court, according to authorities.

Dallas police said the suspect, Melissa Hite, called 911 and indicated she had stabbed 58-year-old Ronnie Cash. According to officials, Hite and Cash were in an intimate dating relationship.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located Cash on the floor of the motel room with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives said Hite was taken to DPD headquarters and agreed to be interviewed. At first, Hite said that Cash "came at her" so she stabbed him with a small pair of scissors in self-defense, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

However, investigators said a bloody knife was discovered hidden in a kitchen drawer of the hotel room.

According to the affidavit, detectives said when they asked Hite about the knife, she said Cash had the knife at first but then claimed to not remember how she got the knife or what she did with it afterward.