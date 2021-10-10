Dallas police respond to at least three shooting calls over the weekend

Dallas police responded to multiple shootings this weekend.

DALLAS — Dallas police responded to at least three shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Man found dead in car after being shot

One of the first reported incidents of the weekend happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Dallas police say a 21-year-old man is dead after being shot several times. Police found his body in the driver's seat of his car while responding to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Woodhollow Drive.

Police said a suspect is unknown at this time, but they are still investigating the crime.

Four males non-fatally shot Saturday night

About 30 minutes later, at around 10 p.m. at 3000 South Boulevard near Meadow Street, Dallas police said they found three males in a Mercedes, all 18, shot in their lower extremities. A fourth male, 16 years old, had already been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his ankle, police said.

Police are investigating what happened.

Woman shot twice in arm