DALLAS — The vice unit for the Dallas Police Department recently seized 20 gambling machines, two guns and more than $7,000 in cash in raids, the department said Thursday.
Both raids happened Wednesday after extensive investigations into multiple complaints about illegal gambling, police said. Both raids stemmed from probable cause search warrants.
In the first raid, at 6875 Shady Brook Lane, the Vice Unit seized 15 gambling machines and $2,341 in cash.
In the second raid, at 5535 South Central Expressway, the Vice Unit seized five gambling machines, two firearms and $5,104 in cash.
If you know of a location in which illegal gambling is occurring, you can report it to police here. You can report anonymously.
