Man found dead in vehicle after being shot at stoplight, Dallas police say

Police said they responded to a shooting call Saturday night, then found Nycholas Shields dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

DALLAS — Dallas police detectives are looking into a deadly shooting that left a man dead in a vehicle on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Composite Drive and Walnut Hill Lane.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim, indentified as 31-year-old Nycholas Shields, died at the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Shields was shot by an unknown suspect while he was at the stoplight.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect description as of Sunday afternoon.

This case is being documented under No. 163000-2023. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan by calling 214-425-9905 or emailing jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.