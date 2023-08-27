Man found fatally shot in car, Dallas police say

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for any suspects tied to a shooting that killed a man on Saturday night.

According to the department, officers responded to a shooting at about 8:20 p.m. in the 13700 block of Preston Road.

When police arrived, they found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. He died from his injury.

The Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim.

No other information is available. Police are documenting this shooting as case number 154176-2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew either by calling 214-671-3584 or emailing patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.